Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal And Farhana Pitch For A Handsome Wildcard ‘Man’

By
Bigg Boss 19 Nehal And Farhana Pitch For A Handsome Wildcar

The Bigg Boss 19 house lit up with laughter when Nehal and Farhana made a playful appeal to Bigg Boss, asking for a wildcard entry who's not just another boy, but a 'handsome' man with the right mix of qualities they would enjoy. The duo joked that the men inside the house so far still carried a childish mindset, and it was time for someone more mature, confident, and, of course, easy on the eyes.

Ashnoor added her own wish to the banter, saying she'd like someone around her age to enter. Nagma then jumped in with her trademark wit, imagining a storyline where the new entrant could stir things up between her and Awez - leading to some jealousy, drama, and ultimately her choosing Awez.

While it was all said in good humour, the lighthearted conversation has left fans wondering - will Bigg Boss grant their wish and send in a wildcard who ticks all the boxes?

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24 hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X