Bigg Boss 19: Nehal And Farhana Pitch For A Handsome Wildcard ‘Man’

The Bigg Boss 19 house lit up with laughter when Nehal and Farhana made a playful appeal to Bigg Boss, asking for a wildcard entry who's not just another boy, but a 'handsome' man with the right mix of qualities they would enjoy. The duo joked that the men inside the house so far still carried a childish mindset, and it was time for someone more mature, confident, and, of course, easy on the eyes.

Ashnoor added her own wish to the banter, saying she'd like someone around her age to enter. Nagma then jumped in with her trademark wit, imagining a storyline where the new entrant could stir things up between her and Awez - leading to some jealousy, drama, and ultimately her choosing Awez.

While it was all said in good humour, the lighthearted conversation has left fans wondering - will Bigg Boss grant their wish and send in a wildcard who ticks all the boxes?

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24 hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.