Bigg Boss 19: Netizens Expose Gaurav Khanna’s Obsession With Tanya Mittal Since Day 1; Call It “Stalker Mode”

Television star Gaurav Khanna's unusual behavior toward fellow housemate Tanya Mittal became the talk of social media; what started as friendly curiosity has now turned into what fans describe as an uncomfortable obsession.

From the very first day, Gaurav's attention has been glued to Tanya. According to house insiders, he is often seen watching her every move and repeatedly asking co-contestants about her professional life. He has enquired about her business several times from her fashion label to her online ventures.

Viewers have also noticed Gaurav's apparent trigger points that revolve around Tanya. He reacts strongly when she wears sarees, comments on her dimple which Tanya said recently she herself never noticed, and frequently interrupts her conversations.

While some of Gaurav's fans defend his actions as harmless, others call it uncomfortable and borderline harassment. "No one questions #GauravKhanna, but he's definitely crossing limits with #TanyaMittal," one viral tweet stated.

Now, fans are waiting to see if host Salman Khan will address the growing controversy during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. For now, the tension between Gaurav and Tanya continues to keep the audience hooked, proving once again that drama never sleeps inside the Bigg Boss house.