Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19: Netizens Expose Gaurav Khanna’s Obsession With Tanya Mittal Since Day 1; Call It “Stalker Mode”

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bigg Boss 19 Netizens Expose Gaurav Khanna s Obsession

Television star Gaurav Khanna's unusual behavior toward fellow housemate Tanya Mittal became the talk of social media; what started as friendly curiosity has now turned into what fans describe as an uncomfortable obsession.

From the very first day, Gaurav's attention has been glued to Tanya. According to house insiders, he is often seen watching her every move and repeatedly asking co-contestants about her professional life. He has enquired about her business several times from her fashion label to her online ventures.

Viewers have also noticed Gaurav's apparent trigger points that revolve around Tanya. He reacts strongly when she wears sarees, comments on her dimple which Tanya said recently she herself never noticed, and frequently interrupts her conversations.

While some of Gaurav's fans defend his actions as harmless, others call it uncomfortable and borderline harassment. "No one questions #GauravKhanna, but he's definitely crossing limits with #TanyaMittal," one viral tweet stated.

Now, fans are waiting to see if host Salman Khan will address the growing controversy during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. For now, the tension between Gaurav and Tanya continues to keep the audience hooked, proving once again that drama never sleeps inside the Bigg Boss house.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X