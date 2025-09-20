Bigg Boss 19: Netizens Slam Amaal Mallik for Talking Behind Tanya Mittal’s Despite Her Support

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Bigg Boss 19 house has seen its share of drama, but this time the focus is on singer-composer Amaal Mallik. Netizens are upset with him after a viral clip showed him backbiting good friend Tanya Mittal, even though Tanya has always stood by his side in the house.

In the video, Amaal is heard making comments suggesting Tanya "follows him for content." This did not sit well with fans, who quickly reminded everyone of how Tanya supported him whenever he was low and stood up for him in tough times.

A popular handle, GlamWorldTalks, tweeted:

"#TanyaMittal really cared and did a lot for #AmaalMallik, his bitching about #TanyaMittal in front of others is not cool at all. She also took care of #ZeishanQuadri when he was sick. At least they should respect that."

Fans also jumped in to defend Tanya. One user wrote, "She's herself content, she doesn't need anyone. She genuinely considers him friend, only friend, not boyfriend. Jabse usne stand liya sabke saamne tabse Tanya jyada care karti hai. She's real with her friends but others are not."

Another comment slammed Amaal for hypocrisy, saying, "Ye aadmi sabse bada hypocrite insan hai. #AmaalMallik is the most negative person."

Others pointed out Tanya's popularity outside the house. One fan tweeted, "Her sarees are also popular. Even little girls are copying her dressing style. The way she carries herself, the grace she has. Freaking looser the #AmaalMallik."

The backlash has only grown stronger, with many viewers now praising Tanya's resilience and kindness, while questioning Amaal's loyalty and behavior.