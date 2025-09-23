Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Captaincy Task? Abhishek Bajaj-Baseer Ali's FIGHT Turns UGLY. Why?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 new captain name: A lot has been said and written about Abhishek Bajaj's captaincy in BB 19. While the contestants have accused him of being partial, his friends have supported him during his tenure as captain. Baseer Ali, in particular, has not been pleased with Bajaj's reign as the Bigg Boss 19 captain.

BIGG BOSS 19 TODAY EPISODE: ABHISHEK BAJAJ-BASEER ALI FIGHT REASON

In a recent episode, tensions flared between Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali. The conflict started when Baseer criticized Abhishek's leadership and called him a 'Flop Captain'. The Kundali Bhagya actor highlighted the state of the Bigg Boss 19 house, stating that the bathrooms and washrooms were unclean. He even called the other housemates to witness the disorder.

Abhishek didn't take kindly to Baseer's accusations, stating that "rooms were fine'. Baseer responded by saying that Abhishek was not taking responsibility for the mess. The situation escalated further when Abhishek used the term "lachak" in reference to Baseer. This didn't go down well with Baseer, who said, "Are you questioning my sexuality? Are you mocking my walk?"

This led to a heated exchange of words between the two actors. Both individuals hurled abuses at each other, setting several tongues wagging.

Baseer accused Abhishek of being a 'two-faced personality'. Both continued to attack each other, giving us a drama-packed episode.

WHO WILL WIN CAPTAINCY TASK? NEW BIGG BOSS 19 CAPTAIN IS

According to BBTak, the captaincy task involved a pyjama party where the contestants had to dance continuously while the music was played. As the music stopped, they had to find a bed and get on it.

Abhishek Bajaj was given a chance to regain his captaincy but Ashnoor Kaur was not a part of the task.

Nehal Chudasama selected Awez Darbar as a contender for BB 19 Captaincy. Meanwhile, Farhana secured her spot as a Captaincy contender by winning the ration task.

Paparazzi Task In BIGG BOSS 19

In the Bigg Boss 19 Paparazzi Task, contestants must dance continuously to music. Awez turned into a photographer, with Ashnoor and Farhana as his assistants.

Amaal, Zeishan, Tanya, and Baseer have been eliminated from the task, as per the latest update.

On a related note, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. Neither Baseer nor Abhishek is in the danger zone in the current week.