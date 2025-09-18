Bigg Boss 19 New Captain Week 4: Abhishek, Nehal, Awez Or Amaal - Who Will Be The New Captain Of BB19?

Bigg Boss 19 New Captain Week 4: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house and there are no second thoughts about it. After the double elimination during the recent weekend ka vaar, wherein Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were eliminated, the com has all the elements to be to keep the contestants on the toes and the audience hooked. And while the recent nominations task came with a major twist in the game, now all eyes are set on the ongoing captaincy task which will intensify the competition on Bigg Boss 19.

To note, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocker during the nominations task wherein the contestants were asked to name two contestants each who they wanted to save from nominations. The task was an eye opener for many and as a result five contestants were nominated for eviction who received 1 or no votes from the housemates. The list of nominated contestants included Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. While it is a tough fight for survival, winning the captaincy might change their fate.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 4 Captaincy Task

To note, Reportedly, the captaincy task will be having seven rounds wherein contenders had to rush towards a cheese block placed in the garden which had multiple head openings. Before each round, a non-contender will be blocking one opening with a stopper. At the end, the contender who couldn't find a spot will be eliminated.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is The New Captain?

While all contestants were seen giving a tough fight, Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Malik were even seen getting aggressive during the task. However, amid a tough competition, Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the last man standing and emerged as the new captain of Bigg Boss 19.

With Abhishek being nominated for elimination, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to escape the eviction and emerge as a successful captain on the show.