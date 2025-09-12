Bigg Boss 19 New Host Update: Not Salman or Arshad Warsi; THIS Celeb To Host Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 New Host Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been one of the most talked about reality shows in India and it has been a complete entertainment package for everyone. The new season, which marked Salman Khan's return as a host, came with an interesting line up of contestants and a new theme. In fact, Bigg Boss 19 has been a treat to everyone who was missing Salman's onstage charm. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was on fire lately after he bashed some of the contestants in the house for their inappropriate behaviour.

However, the upcoming weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19 will be a disappointment for Salman's fans as he will be skipping the weekend episodes. Yes! You read it right. Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar. Wondering why? Well, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan and is currently said to be in Ladakh for the same. While fans will definitely miss Salman's presence on Bigg Boss 19, there have been speculations about who will be hosting BB19 weekend ka vaar.

Bigg Boss 19: Arshad Warsi & Akshay Kumar To Promote Jolly LLB 3

Interestingly, there have been speculations about Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar hosting Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar. The media reports suggested that the duo will be promoting their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3 on the show and Arshad will be hosting Bigg Boss after 19 year.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Host Weekend Ka Vaar?

Now as per a recent update, not Arshad, but Farah Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 19 and will be bashing some of the contestants during the weekend ka vaar.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19's recent nomination task has put 4 contestants in the danger zone as Awez, Nagma, Mridul and Natalia have been nominated for eviction. Let us know in the comment section below which contestant are you supporting this week.