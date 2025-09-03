Bigg Boss 19 New Twist: After Kunickaa Sadanand, WHO Will Become The New Captain Of BB19 House? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 19 New Captain Revealed (Week 2): Bigg Boss 19 has been one of the most talked about and most entertaining reality shows on Indian television. After its grand premiere on August 24, the new season of the popular reality show saw a lot of drama and several interesting twists and turns in the game which has managed to keep the contestants on their toes and audience quite intrigued. It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss 19 came with theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar and currently has 16 contestants in the house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a major twist in the game after Kunickaa Sadanand was removed from captaincy unanimously by the audience. Yes! While Kunickaa emerged as the first contestant of the show, she was sacked from the captaincy citing she was not able to handle the chaos in the house. In fact, her immunity was also taken away from her and given to Ashnoor as per a unanimous decision. Ever since then, there have been speculations about who will be the next captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be The New Captain Of The House?

According to a tweet shared by Livefeed Updates, Pranit More was disqualified from the captaincy task after he called #Zeishan "Mitti Ka Tel/Ghaslet" which led to a fight between the two. Bigg Boss then asked the housemates whether Zeishan is really "Mitti Ka Tel" following which the housemates didn't concede with the statement. As a result, Pranit was disqualified from the captaincy task. Wondering who is the new captain of the BB house? Well, as per a recent update, Baseer Ali is the new captain of Bigg Boss 19. It will be interesting to see how he will operate the house during his captaincy.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing an intense fight to survive as five contestants have been nominated for elimination including Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Amaal Malik. Let us know in the comment section below who you are supporting and saving from elimination.