Bigg Boss 19 New Twist: Kunickaa Sadanand Removed From Captaincy; Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 19 New Twist: Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television and there are no second thoughts about it. After the success of Bigg Boss 18, high expectations were pinned for the new season and it did witness a grand premiere last week. To note, Bigg Boss 19 has the theme of gharwalon ki sarkar and with an interesting lineup of contestants inside the house, BB19 has been witnessing a lot of drama. Amid the usual tiffs, Bigg Boss 19 saw a major twist wherein Kunickaa Sadanand emerged as the first captain of the season.

To note, Kunicka was announced as the captain after an interesting task which had Tanya Mittal as a sanchalak. Her captaincy had left everyone brimming with an opinion and ever since then, the veteran actress had several tiffs inside the house with the fellow contestants. And while Kunickaa has been giving it all to emerge as a strong contestant and a strong captain, here's a big blow for all the Kunickaa Sadanand fans which will definitely leave them heartbroken

Kunickaa Sadanand Removed From Captaincy

According to a recent update shared by Livefeed Updates, Kunicka Sadanand has been sacked from captaincy on Bigg Boss 19. The decision was taken by the housemates after Bigg Boss asked them to vote and decide if Kunickaa deserved the immunity ahead of the upcoming nomination task. Much to Kunickaa's shock, most of the contestants voted against her following which the senior actress was removed from captaincy and failed to get the immunity.

Kunickaa Sacked From Captaincy Reason

Reportedly, the decision was taken as Bigg Boss house has been witnessing a lot of fighting and agression and Kunickaa being a captain failed to handle it as quoted by Livefeed updates. While speculations are rife about who will be the next captain of Bigg Boss 19, the big announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing a lot of drama in the house especially during the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan. While Salman gave the contestants a major reality check about their respective performances, Pranit More got an earful for cracking jokes about the Dabangg star. It will be interesting to see what new twists will be unfolded on Bigg Boss 19 in the upcoming days.