Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Episode 44 Timings: Who Is Malti Chahar? Why She Nominated Abhishek Bajaj?

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination episode 44 timings: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting edition of Bigg Boss season 19 (Hindi). It's time for the nomination episode as new wildcard contestant Malti Chahar will play a big role in nominating her fellow contestants. While Tanya Mittal has expressed her displeasure over Chahar's entry, Farrhana Bhatt engaged in a war of words with Miss Mittal.

BIGG BOSS 19 TODAY EPISODE TIMINGS: WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 today? The episode 44 will premiere at 9pm on JioHotstar. In case you want to watch the show live, you can stream the Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar. There's a deferred telecast available on the streaming platform.

In case you want to watch Bigg Boss 19 for free, you can wait for the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm. The show premieres on Colors channel after one-and-a-half-hour.

There's a big twist in the BB 19 nomination this week. Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More have been nominated for eviction in the seventh week.

WHO IS MALTI CHAHAR? WHY SHE NOMINATED ABHISHEK BAJAJ IN BIGG BOSS 19?

Malti Chahar is the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss season 19.A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is set to get spicier and juicier with the addition of a new wildcard contestant. The makers have introduced Malti Chahar as the new wildcard entry, promising to shake things inside the BB 19 house. After Shehbaz Gill (Badesha), Malti Chahar will enter the show to change the dynamics in Bigg Boss 19. Her entry is expected to affect the existing equations."

The makers added a new twist in the tale during the nomination task, turning the garden area into 'Haunted Playground'. Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar turned 'witches' for the task and they had to 'eat' one 'family member'.

In the first round Malti nominated Abhishek Bajaj; however, he got saved as his family 1 was not in the danger zone.