Bigg Boss 19 Nomination: Who Got Saved From BB 19 Eviction? Gaurav, Ashnoor In....

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants: It doesn't take a minute for equations to change inside the Bigg Boss house. From friends to arch-rivals, contestants often face situations where they have to battle against their close ones. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla became arch rivals after starting their journey as friends. Jasmine Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik couldn't see eye-to-eye despite being close earlier in the game.

Kunicka Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna shared a good bond and even respected each other in the initial stage of the game. However, their equation has been damaged beyond repair. Tanya Mittal is now getting closer to Amaal Malik while Nehal Chudasama has been disappointed with her friendship with the music composer.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION WEEK 5? WHO GOT SAVED?

According to BB Tak's X handle, Shehbaz Badesha's team won the nomination task and earned immunity in the nominations. As Abhishek Bajaj is the current captain, he cannot get eliminated in week five.

Team Shehbaz won the nomination task and hence, got saved from Bigg Boss 19 elimination this week. Team Pranit, consisting of Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 eviction. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.