Bigg Boss 19 Nomination, Eviction: Will Abhishek Bajaj-Ashnoor Get Eliminated? Shehbaz Calls Gaurav 'Dogla'

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

After Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's elimination, Abhishek and Ashnoor were seen conversing by the pool without wearing their microphones. Despite multiple announcements from Bigg Boss, they chose to ignore them. When the footage was shown to all housemates, they unanimously agreed that Abhishek and Ashnoor were at fault.

Bigg Boss decided to nominate Abhishek and Ashnoor for eviction, but left the final decision to the housemates. However, the housemates were unable to reach a consensus. As a result, Bigg Boss asked Mridul Tiwari to take a decision. He also couldn't come to a conclusion.

Interestingly, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur got saved from the Bigg Boss 19 nomination.

Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers nominated the entire house exclusing the captain, Ashnoor and Abhishek. The housemates had to bear the burnt because of the shocking twist.

Here's the full list of nominated Bigg Boss 19 contestants in the current week!

☆ Kunickka Sadanand

☆ Neelam Giri

☆ Malti Chahar

☆ Shehbaz Badesha

☆ Tanya Mittal

☆ Amaal Mallik

☆ Pranit More

☆ Farrhana Bhatt

☆ Gaurav Khanna