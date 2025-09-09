Bigg Boss 19 Nomination: EX Runner-up SLAMS Farhana Bhatt As She Takes Dig At Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 nomination task: Social media is flooded with posts following Farrhana Bhatt's comments on Ashnoor Kaur in the Bigg Boss 19 nominations task, where the contestants had to participate in jodis and compete to save themselves from elimination. Things took a turn when Farhana said that she never wanted to do TV serials. Her comment didn't go down well with Hina Khan, who openly slammed the Laila Majnu actress on X.

WHAT FARHANA BHATT (FARRHANA) TOLD ASHNOOR KAUR IN BIGG BOSS 19?

Farhana, while taking a dig at Ashnoor Kaur, pointed out that she has featured in TV serials. The Kashmiri beauty mentioned that she was never 'interested in working in serials', reminding Ashnoor that she has worked in films.

"Experience aapka reh chuka hai serials mein. Maine kabhi TV serials main kaam nhi kiya as I was not interested. Aapko pata hoga I have done movies. Aapki age kya hai 21? You still have a lot to learn. You should have seen a lot of things before coming to Bigg Boss house. It feels you have come too early in the show," Farrhana Bhatt told Ashnoor Kaur.

HINA KHAN SLAMS FARHANA BHATT, DELETES TWEETS ON BIGG BOSS 19

Hina Khan shared a series of tweets, expressing her displeasure over the way Farhana demeaned 'TV'. She said that Bigg Boss is released on TV and not in INOX. However, she later deleted the tweets, setting several tongues wagging.

While her two tweets were deleted, Filmibeat took a screenshot of her third tweet, where she sent her best wishes to the Bigg Boss 19 contestants and wished them luck. She asked them to never disrespect television.

Hina Khan supported her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's on-screen daughter Ashnoor Kaur (Naira), indirectly, and directly extended support to the TV fraternity.

"With all due respect to each and everyone, do well in the show. Bohot achaa karo. Bohot bade star bano, kill it. Best wishes but do not dare disrespect television period (sic)," Hina Khan tweeted in her now deleted tweet.

Keep watching this space for more updates.