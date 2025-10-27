Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 65: Who Got SAFE In Nomination? BIG Twist Before Eviction

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 nomination LIVE streaming episode 65: The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo has introduced a surprising twist, leaving viewers curious about how the housemates will handle the situation. The unexpected turn of events is set to shake things up in the house, challenging the contestants in new ways.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 65: What Happened In BB 19?

After Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's exit, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur were caught chatting by the pool without their microphones. Despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss, they ignored the instructions. When this was shown to everyone, all housemates agreed that Abhishek and Ashnoor were at fault.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19? The new episode will premiere at 9pm on October 27 on JioHotstar. The repeat telecast airs on Colors channel at 10:30pm on the same day.

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination: Who Got Nominated For Elimination?

In a dramatic move, Bigg Boss nominated Abhishek and Ashnoor for eviction but left the final decision to their fellow contestants. However, no consensus was reached among them. Consequently, Mridul Tiwari was asked to decide but also failed to conclude. Surprisingly, both Abhishek and Ashnoor escaped nomination.

To spice up the season further, the makers have planned more twists and wildcard entries. The creative team aims to keep viewers engaged with unexpected developments throughout the five-month-long season. This season is set to surpass previous ones like Bigg Boss 16 and 13 in terms of duration.

A new twist saw all housemates except for captain Ashnoor and Abhishek being nominated for eviction. This unexpected development left everyone on edge as they faced potential elimination due to their peers' actions.

The current list of nominees includes Kunickka Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna. These contestants now face an uncertain week ahead as they await the results.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV," shared a source with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit. The show's success has encouraged producers to introduce more surprises to captivate audiences further.

The ongoing drama in Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate fans as they eagerly anticipate each episode's developments. With new twists unfolding regularly, viewers remain glued to their screens to see what happens next in this unpredictable reality show journey.