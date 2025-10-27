Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 10: Tanya, Gaurav & THESE Contestants Nominated After Baseer-Nehal's Eviction



Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 10: Bigg Boss 19 is gradually inching towards its last leg and the excitement inside the house has been palpable. The show, which started with an interesting line up of contestants, has seen several eliminations so far along with the much needed reality checks and each day has been coming with a new challenge for the contestants. Amid this, host Salman Khan's swag adds an extra tadka to the entertainment which is a treat for the audience. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar lately which left everyone brimming with an opinion.

To note, while Salman Khan was seen supporting Tanya Mittal during the weekend ka vaar, he was also seen schooling Nehal Chudasama and Mridul Tiwari. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a massive twist with double elimination. For the uninitiated, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. While the news came as a massive shock for the contestants and the audience, the popular reality show is now making headlines about the next round of nominations for BB10 week 10

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Twist Week 10

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a massive twist in the game after Bigg Boss was mighty upset with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur for repeatedly talking without their mics. This left Bigg Boss fuming and he decided to nominate the duo for eviction this week. However, given the theme of Bigg Boss 19, the final decision was left to be made by the housemates and captain Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated For Eviction In Week 10?

While Mridul decided to give Ashnoor and Abhishek a second chance, as a result, all the housemates for nominated on Bigg Boss 19 except three. Yes! Except Abhishek, Ashnoor and Mridul, all 9 contestants have been nominated including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. Needless to say, it will create a massive tiff in the house.

To note, Bigg Boss 19 nominations task is expected to go on air tonight in episode 65 which will premiere on Jio Hotstar at 9pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.