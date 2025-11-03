Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 11: Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor & THESE Contestants Nominated After Pranit’s Exit

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 11: Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a lot of drama during the recent weekend ka vaar which was a complete entertainment package. In fact, the ongoing season has been a whirlwind of emotions and controversies, captivating audiences with its intense drama. The house has seen everything from Tanya Mittal's comments on Ashnoor Kaur's appearance to Mridul Tiwari's emotional struggles during his leadership. The contestants' conflicts with Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand have also added to the intrigue. Each episode leaves viewers eagerly anticipating the next twist in this gripping reality show.

Salman Khan stepped in to address some of the issues brewing in the house. He was seen reprimanding Tanya Mittal for her remarks and also had words for Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. His intervention aimed to bring clarity and perhaps restore some order amidst the chaos that has unfolded over recent episodes. Amid this, Pranit More's sudden exit owing to medical condition came as a shock to everyone. And now, post Pranit's exit, there have been speculations about the upcoming nominations for eliminations on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 9

To note, Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing an interesting nomination task wherein the housemates will be divided into 5 pairs and will be given 2-3 names. The pairs will have to decide and nominate a contestant for elimination.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated For Elimination In Week 9?

Post an interesting task, 5 contestants were nominated for elimination, including Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt and it has made an interesting fight for survival on Bigg Boss 19.

Wondering when will Bigg Boss 19 nominations task for week 9 will go on air? Well, the nominations task is likely to air by tomorrow or day after on the show.