Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 3: Mridul Tiwari & THESE Three Contestants Nominated For Elimination This Week

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 3: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to make headlines and keep the audience and contestants on their toes. It's been two weeks since Bigg Boss 19 had its grand premiere and ever since then, the new season of the popular reality show has been coming with a new twists every day. In fact, the dynamics house have been changing every now and then and Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. On the other hand, the weekend ka vaar often adds a new tadka to the game.

This weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19 was no different as well as Salman Khan gavesome major reality checks to the contestants and even schooled Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama, Armaan Malik and others. This isn't all. Salman also introduced the first wild card contestant of the season as Shehbaz Badesha made his way inside the Bigg Boss house. Shehbaz's entry in Bigg Boss 19 is certainly expected to intensify the game. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 made headlines as Kunickaa Sadanand was saved from elimination despite receiving the least number of votes owing to the special immunity she had received. And while Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a no elimination in week 2, all eyes have been set on the new nomination task for week 3

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Task Week 3

To note, Bigg Boss 19 had an interesting nomination task wherein contestants were divided in pairs and had to count 19 minutes. The pairs included Abhishek Bajaj & Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More & Farrhana Bhatt, Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar, Gaurav Khanna & Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek & Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri & Zeisha Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand & Amaal Malik. It was stated that the pair failing to count 19 minutes will be nominated for elimination in week 3.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 3?

The nominations task took a shocking turn after Nagma and Awez were disqualified from the task and nominated directly by Bigg Boss. This happened after Abhishek Bajaj helped Nagma in the task which was not allowed in the task and this violation of rules turned fatal for Nagma and Awez. Apart from Awez and Nagma, Mridul and Natalia have also been nominated for elimination in week 3.

Bigg Boss 19: How To Vote For Nominated Contestants

While fans have been rooting for their favourite contestants, if you are wondering how to save them from eliminations, here's your guide.

To vote for your favourite contestant, you need to have a subscription to JioHotstar.

After getting the subscription, login into your account from your smartphone and search for Bigg Boss 19.

As the show appears on your screen, click on it and can hit the live button or choose any fresh episode to play. As it starts to play, you will get the vote option on your screen.

While the nominated contestants' pic appears on your screen, click on the contestant you want to save and submit your vote.

Let us know in the comment section below which contestant are you supporting this week.