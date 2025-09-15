Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 4: Abhishek, Shehbaz & THESE Contestants Nominated But There’s A TWIST

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants Week 4: Bigg Boss 19 has been captivating audiences with its intense drama and unexpected turns. The reality show kicked off with high energy, featuring numerous conflicts among housemates. Each day brought fresh surprises, keeping viewers glued to their screens. Although the first two weeks saw no eliminations, speculation was rife about who would be the first to leave the Bigg Boss house. In the third week, four contestants faced the threat of elimination: Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar.

However, a surprising twist unfolded as Bigg Boss 19 experienced a double elimination lately. Natalia and Nagma were both sent home, marking them as the first to exit this season. This unexpected turn left everyone in shock. In fact, Nagma's elimination left Awez Darbar heartbroken. And now, after a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar, all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations task on Bigg Boss 19, but it is coming with a major twist in the game

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 4: Who Are Nominated?

To note, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed an interesting nominations task wherein each contestant had to nominate two contestants each citing their respective reasons. However, post the task, Bigg Boss slammed the housemates for openly discussing the elimination in the house. As a result, Bigg Boss nominated all the contestants of the house sans Amaal Malik who is the captain of the house as a punishment

Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha Nominated For Entire Season

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha have been nominated for the entire season after a physical fight between them. It happened after they got into an ugly fight which took place amid Amaal Malik and Kunickaa Sadanand's heated argument over kitchen duties.

Amid this, let us know which contestant are you rooting for on Bigg Boss 19.