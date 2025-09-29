Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 6: Tanya, Amaal & THESE 6 Contestants Nominated; Farhana Brings Major Twist



Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 6: Bigg Boss 19 recently wrapped up its fifth week with an eventful weekend episode hosted by Salman Khan. The show was packed with emotional highs and lows, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Highlights included Tanya Mittal's birthday celebration, Salman's candid feedback to contestants, and Nehal Chudasama revealing secrets about Tanya, Baseer Ali, and Zeeshan Quadri. However, the most surprising moment was Awez Darbar's unexpected elimination which left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Awez Darbar's departure from Bigg Boss 19 stunned both fans and fellow contestants. He was nominated alongside Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More. His eviction was particularly shocking as it happened abruptly, leaving him no opportunity to say goodbye to his supporters. This sudden exit brought tears to the eyes of Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and others. Ever since Awez has been eliminated, there have been speculations about the upcoming nominations task

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 6: Who Is Safe?

Reportedly, the nominations task this week will have ships and missile set up in the garden area. As per the task, any contestant named thrice will be nominated for eviction this week. While Farhana Bhatt is safe from elimination as she is the captain, Gaurav Khanna witnessed a clear immunity with no one nominating him this week.

Captain Farhana Bhatt Gets Special Power

Interestingly, Farhana Bhatt got a special power as the captain, wherein she was allowed to nominate one contestant directly. As a result, she chose her recent arch rival Ashnoor Kaur and nominated her

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants Week 6

As per a viral tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Neelam Giri.

It will be interesting to see who will become the next contestant to exit the game.