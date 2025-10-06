Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 7: Neelam, Ashnoor & THESE 4 Contestants Nominated Amid Massive Fights



Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 7: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to keep the audience intrigued with its constant twists in the game which often change the dynamics in the house. And the recent weekend ka vaar with host Salman Khan was no different. While Salman Khan gave Mridul Tiwari a major reality check which left him in tears, he also schooled Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasma and Abhishek Bajaj for the performance and behaviour during the week. Needless to say, this weekend ka vaar invited mixed reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 also welcomed the second wild card entry in the house as Malti Chahar who is expected to spice up things in the house. On the other hand, while 8 contestants were nominated for elimination including Ashnoor, Nehal, Kunickaa, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More, there were massive speculations about the eliminations on Bigg Boss 19. However, the makers made it a no eviction week for the contestants. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations on Bigg Boss 19 week 7.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 7: Who Is Safe?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 is set to witness an interesting nominations task as the BB house was turned into a haunted playground. To note, Farhana Bhatt, being the captain, and Malti being the new member in the house, have been safe from nominations and became witched in the nominations task who have to hunt the contestants to nominate them.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants Week 7

While the nominations task will be witnessing a several ugly arguments including Tanya's fight with Mridul, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination. These include Ashnoor, Mridul, Zeishan, Pranit, Baseer Ali and Neelam.

To note, Bigg Boss 19 nominations task in week 7 will be aired tonight in episode 44. BB19 episode 44 will premiere on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm while the same episode will air on Colors at 10:30 pm