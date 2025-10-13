Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 8: Mridul, Malti & These 2 Contestants Nominated For Elimination



Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 8: Bigg Boss 19, which came with an interesting theme of gharwalon ki sarkar, has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house since the beginning. The ongoing season has come with an interesting line up of contestants and each one has been bringing a new flavour to the game. In fact, Bigg Boss 19, which has been divided into two groups as of now, has been putting all the bonds in the house to test almost every day. Amid this, the nominations and eliminations often change the dynamics in the house.

To note, the recent weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan also became an eye opener for many contestants with the much needed reality checks. While Malti Chahar was crowned with maximum red flags, Neelam Giri was schooled for her weak personality in the house. On the other hand Tanya Mittal was also exposed by Salman Khan for playing sympathy card over and over in the house. Amid all the drama, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocking moment when Zeeshan Quadri was eliminated. To note, Zeeshan was eliminated after being in the danger zone with Ashnoor Kaur. While his elimination left everyone brimming with an opinion, fans have been speculating about who will be nominated this week for elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 8

In an interesting nominations task on Bigg Boss 19, the contestants had to feed golgappas (panipuri) to the contestant they wanted to nominate. To note, 5 contestants were supposed to be nominated for elimination this week. While the nominations task led to several arguments in the house, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali got into an ugly fight during the task. It happened after Amaal fed a panipuri to Abhishek to nominate him.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 8?

As per a viral tweet on social media, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwar, Neelam Giri and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated for elimination. While Farrhana Bhatt was also among the nominated contestants, captain Nehal Chudasama saved her after a special power by Bigg Boss Tamil 19.

While it is going to be a tough fight for survival on Bigg Boss 19, there are speculations that Salman Khan's show is likely to have a midweek elimination this week. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Episode (EP51) Release Time

Meanwhile, in case you are wondering when the nominations task on Bigg Boss 19 will premiere, here's your answer. Bigg Boss 19 episode 51, featuring the nominations task, will air tonight at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and the same episode will premiere on Colors at 10:30PM.