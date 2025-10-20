Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 9: Gaurav, Nehal & THESE Contestants Nominated Post Diwali Celebrations

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 9: Bigg Boss 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan and is themed around "gharwalon ki sarkar," has been a hub of drama since it started. This season features a diverse group of contestants, each adding their unique twist to the show. The house is currently split into several groups, creating daily tests for the relationships within. Amid all the drama, the recent weekend ka vaar with Salman came as a major reality check for all the contestants.

During the weekend ka vaar, Salman took Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Armaan Mallik and Farhana Bhatt on the radar and gave them some important reality checks which will surely affect their game in the show. On the other hand, Salman also warned Abhishek Bajaj about getting aggressive in the house along with warning Shehbaz Badesha for crossing limits in the name of humour. Interestingly, in a major twist, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a no elimination this weekend owing to Diwali celebrations and ever since then all eyes have been set on the upcoming nominations task.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Task Week 9

According to media reports, 4 contestants had to be nominated for eviction wherein Kunickaa Sadanand had started that chain task wherein the contestant who is nominated or saved gets a chance to save or nominate the other contestant and the task will go on until 4 contestants are nominated for eviction.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Nominated In Week 9?

As per a viral tweet, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali has been nominated for eviction in week 9 on Bigg Boss 19. In fact, Gaurav has been nominated for the second consecutive week and it will be interesting to see if he will manage to escape the eviction.

