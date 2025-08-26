Bigg Boss 19: Not Gaurav Khanna or Awez Darbar; THIS Celeb Is The Richest Contestant Inside Salman’s BB19
Bigg Boss 19 Richest Contestant: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has been undeniable as it finally hits the screens. Fans have been eagerly anticipating this season of the reality show for numerous reasons. Salman Khan's return as host, the intriguing theme of "gharwalon ki sarkaar," and a captivating contestant lineup have all contributed to its appeal. The show has consistently introduced new twists since day one, ensuring it remains a hot topic. In fact, Salman's presence during the grand premiere added a familiar charm and excitement that fans eagerly anticipate each season.
With participants like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Abhishek Bajaj, each brings a unique dynamic to the competition. Interestingly, drama was seen unfolding inside the house on the first day itself as Mridul Tiwari was labelled as the least impressive, while Farrhana Bhatt faced an early exit as the first contestant to be eliminated. However, Bigg Boss left everyone in absolute shock after the Kashmir beauty was sent to the secret room. These developments have sparked diverse opinions among viewers. Amid this, there have been reports about the richest contestant of the show.
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Net Worth
Amaal
Malik
-
Rs
3.7cr
Ashnoor Kaur - Rs 7cr
Tanya Mittal - Rs 2cr
Awez Darbar - Rs 12cr
Nagma Mirajkar - Rs 10cr
Nehal Chudasama - Rs 1cr
Baseer Ali - $2.5 Million (Rs 21.8cr)
Gaurav Khanna - Rs 8cr
Natalia Janoszek - $15m (Rs 131.4cr)
Mridul Tiwari - Rs 7cr
Abhishek Bajaj - Rs 5-6cr
Farrhana Bhatt - Rs 1.5-5cr
Neelam Giri - Rs 3-5cr
Pranit More - Rs 4cr
Bigg Boss 19 Richest Contestant Revealed
While there have been speculations about Gaurav or Awez being the richest contestant of Bigg Boss 19, it is evident that Natalia is the richest contestant of the season.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 recently witnessed its first nomination task following which 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal.