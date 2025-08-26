Bigg Boss 19: Not Gaurav Khanna or Awez Darbar; THIS Celeb Is The Richest Contestant Inside Salman’s BB19

Bigg Boss 19 Richest Contestant: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has been undeniable as it finally hits the screens. Fans have been eagerly anticipating this season of the reality show for numerous reasons. Salman Khan's return as host, the intriguing theme of "gharwalon ki sarkaar," and a captivating contestant lineup have all contributed to its appeal. The show has consistently introduced new twists since day one, ensuring it remains a hot topic. In fact, Salman's presence during the grand premiere added a familiar charm and excitement that fans eagerly anticipate each season.

With participants like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Abhishek Bajaj, each brings a unique dynamic to the competition. Interestingly, drama was seen unfolding inside the house on the first day itself as Mridul Tiwari was labelled as the least impressive, while Farrhana Bhatt faced an early exit as the first contestant to be eliminated. However, Bigg Boss left everyone in absolute shock after the Kashmir beauty was sent to the secret room. These developments have sparked diverse opinions among viewers. Amid this, there have been reports about the richest contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' Net Worth

Amaal Malik - Rs 3.7cr

Ashnoor Kaur - Rs 7cr

Tanya Mittal - Rs 2cr

Awez Darbar - Rs 12cr

Nagma Mirajkar - Rs 10cr

Nehal Chudasama - Rs 1cr

Baseer Ali - $2.5 Million (Rs 21.8cr)

Gaurav Khanna - Rs 8cr

Natalia Janoszek - $15m (Rs 131.4cr)

Mridul Tiwari - Rs 7cr

Abhishek Bajaj - Rs 5-6cr

Farrhana Bhatt - Rs 1.5-5cr

Neelam Giri - Rs 3-5cr

Pranit More - Rs 4cr

Bigg Boss 19 Richest Contestant Revealed

While there have been speculations about Gaurav or Awez being the richest contestant of Bigg Boss 19, it is evident that Natalia is the richest contestant of the season.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 recently witnessed its first nomination task following which 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal.