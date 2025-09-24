Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 5: India's iconic reality show Bigg Boss returned with its 19th season on Colors TV last month, once again hosted by Salman Khan. The grand premiere on August 24 kicked off a season packed with intense rivalries, unexpected twists, and plenty of drama, keeping fans hooked from the very start.

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 popular celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house, all vying for the prestigious winner's trophy. The star-studded lineup features Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and several others, promising a lively mix of personalities and entertainment.

The show took an interesting turn last week when Shehbaaz Gill, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, entered as the first wild-card contestant, adding more excitement to the ongoing battles inside the house.

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATIONS WEEK 5 DETAILS

Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises from the very beginning, keeping viewers glued to their screens. In the first two weeks, no contestants were eliminated, giving housemates a chance to showcase their strategies, skills, and personalities.

As the fifth week unfolds, the tension rises with six contestants now facing the risk of elimination. Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More have been nominated, and one of them may leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

Fans have the power to decide who stays. Voting is open until Friday, September 26, at 10 AM, giving viewers a chance to support their favorite contestants and influence the outcome. With every vote counting, the competition is expected to get even more intense in the coming episodes.

BIGG BOSS 19 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 5: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss 19 heads into the Weekend Ka Vaar, fan voting trends are creating a lot of buzz on social media. According to recent reports and social media speculations, Gaurav Khanna is currently leading the votes, closely followed by Awez Darbar. Both contestants are enjoying strong fan support and are expected to remain safe for now. Next on the list are Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul.

On the other hand, Pranit More and Neelam Giri are trailing at the bottom of the voting chart. However, it's important to remember that these results are predictions based on social media activity and polls. The official elimination results will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, September 28.