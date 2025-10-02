Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 6: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 6: The buzz around television is once again dominated by Bigg Boss 19, which launched on Colors TV in August this year. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show's latest season has quickly become a talking point with its explosive mix of personalities, rivalries, and unpredictable drama.

Unlike previous years, Bigg Boss 19 wasted no time in raising the entertainment quotient. From the very first week, viewers were treated to heated arguments, budding friendships, and shocking twists, ensuring that the show remained in constant limelight.

This year's lineup features 16 well-known celebrities, each bringing their unique flair to the Bigg Boss house. The contestants include names like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Mridul Tiwari among others. With such a diverse set of participants, the stage is set for a clash of strong opinions, emotional outbursts, and entertaining moments that fans eagerly anticipate.

Adding more fuel to the ongoing drama, the season recently welcomed its first wild-card entry. Shehbaaz Gill, the brother of actress and former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, stepped into the house, shaking up dynamics and intensifying the competition.

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATIONS WEEK 6 DETAILS

As the show enters its fifth week, the pressure inside the house has reached a new high. Eight housemates, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama, are on the nomination list, and one of them could be bidding farewell this weekend.

The power to decide lies in the hands of the audience. Voting lines will remain open until Friday (October 3) at 10 AM, giving fans a crucial chance to save their favorite contestant. As tension builds, viewers can expect more rivalries, dramatic confrontations, and surprising alliances in the coming episodes, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most exciting seasons yet.

BIGG BOSS 19 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 5: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar, fan voting trends have taken over social media, sparking debates and predictions about who might stay and who could exit the house this week.

According to online polls and trending discussions, Amaal Malik currently holds the top spot with the highest number of votes, followed closely by Tanya Malik. Both contestants enjoy massive fan bases, giving them a strong edge in the race for survival. Ashnoor Kaur is also receiving steady support, positioning her in the mid-range of the chart. Next on the list are Neelam Giri and Pranit More.

At the lower end, Zeishan Qaudri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Nehal Chudasama appear to be struggling with votes, making them the most vulnerable contenders this week. Still, it's worth noting that these figures are based on unofficial social media activity and fan-driven polls.

The final verdict will only be revealed when Salman Khan announces the elimination results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday (October 5).