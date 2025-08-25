Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Hails Gaurav Khanna’s Dhamakedar Entry As ‘Green Flag Ambassador’

Bigg Boss 19 opened with full glamour, drama, and entertainment, and actor Gaurav Khanna made sure all eyes were on him during the grand premiere. The Anupamaa star entered the Bigg Boss house with a dhamakedar performance that not only impressed the audience but also earned high praise from host Salman Khan.

Gaurav set the stage on fire as he grooved to the energetic number "Naa Jaane Kaha Se Aaya Hai" and followed it up with the evergreen title track of "Main Hoon Na." His performance was a perfect mix of charm, energy, and showmanship, instantly winning over fans and setting the tone for his Bigg Boss journey.

Salman introduced Gaurav with a unique compliment, calling him the "green flag ka brand ambassador." The remark highlighted his image as someone steady, positive, and trustworthy-qualities rarely associated with the unpredictable world of Bigg Boss. The superstar's words instantly created a stir on social media, with fans flooding timelines to celebrate Gaurav's entry.

Viewers quickly tagged him as "winner material," pointing out that his strong presence and calm demeanor could make him one of the toughest contenders this season. His high-energy performance during the premiere was seen as proof of the passion and dedication he's bringing into the game.

Adding a dash of humour to the evening, Gaurav also revealed some quirky details about himself. He shared that he is colour blind and cheekily admitted how traffic lights have always been a bit of a puzzle for him. This lighthearted confession left both Salman and the audience in splits, showing his candid and witty side.

The buzz around Gaurav is already setting him apart from the pack. While Bigg Boss thrives on conflicts and dramatic moments, many believe his dignified personality could balance the chaos and bring a refreshing vibe to the house.

As Salman Khan kickstarted the season with his trademark wit and energy, Gaurav Khanna emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the night. With a dazzling entry, the host's glowing endorsement, and fan support surging online, he has clearly started his Bigg Boss 19 journey on a winning note.