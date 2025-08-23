Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Triptii Dimri's Co-Star To Enter Salman's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Contestants Update: It is just one day left for Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere and we just can't keep calm for the big launch. After all, Salman Khan has returned to host the new season of the popular reality show. To note, Bigg Boss 19 is coming with the theme of 'gharwalon ki sarkaar' and the makers have left no stone unturned to make it an interesting season. Recently, Bigg Boss 19 makers had unveiled the first look of the house and it came with a special feature of Assembly Room which serves as the DNA of the Bigg Boss house this year

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 will be following the rule of democracy wherein the housemates will reportedly be divided into two segments and elections will be taking place inside the house to decide the house captain. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 house will also be having special debate rooms and parliament style along with a wildlife theme touch to the interiors. Amid this, there has been a massive buzz about the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 who will be spicing up things on the show this year. While several names have been doing the rounds, a new name has joined the list.

Farrhana Bhatt To Enter Bigg Boss 19

According to media reports, Triptii Dimri's Laila Majnu co-star Farrhana Bhatt is said to be entering Bigg Boss 19. The media reports suggested that her name has been finalised at the last moment and is expected to replace one of the contestants.

Is Farrhana Bhatt Replacing Tanya Mittal On Bigg Boss 19?

Reportedly, Farrhana Bhatt was said to be replacing Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19. While the news came as a shock to everyone, a tweet by Bigg Boss Tak has confirmed that Farrhana is not replacing Tanya Mittal. Instead, both ladies will be entering Bigg Boss 19 as contestants.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24. Apart from Farrhana and Tanya, names like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Atul Kishan, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More etc are expected to join the show as contestants.