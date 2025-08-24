Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Baseer Ali? Know About Splitsvilla 10 Winner Who Is Participating In BB19

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan is making waves in the news, and for good reason. He is set to return with the eagerly anticipated Bigg Boss 19. Fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to discover the fresh twists this season will bring this year. The previous seasons' success has only heightened anticipation for what Bigg Boss 19 has in store. The theme for Bigg Boss 19 is 'gharwalon ki Sarkar' where housemates will enjoy special privileges and responsibilities. And this has certainly got everyone quite excited.

In fact, as per the new theme of Bigg Boss 19, Bigg Boss will be having least interference from Bigg Boss this year and contestants will be deciding the Raaj and the Neeti of the house. This unique concept promises to add an intriguing dynamic to the show. As fans eagerly await the premiere, curiosity about how these rights will play out in the house grows. Besides, the new house boasts vibrant interiors inspired by wildlife, featuring animal figures on walls and a parliament-style seating arrangement. Debate rooms are also part of this year's setup, promising engaging interactions among contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Baseer Ali?

As the contestants have been making their way inside the BB house, Baseer Ali will also be seen as a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. For the uninitiated, To note, Baseer Ali grabbed eyeballs after participating in MTV Roadies 14, but got his shot to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 10. Baseer, who is known for his strong personality, also participated in Ace of Space 2, MTV Roadies 18 and played the lead in Kundali Bhagya.

Interestingly, the 29 year old star had also made headlines post his breakup with Nikita Bhamidipati after dating each other for 4 years. In fact, Nikita had described the relationship as toxic and abusive.

Baseer Ali Net Worth

According to a report published in Leader Biography, Baseer Ali enjoys a net worth of $2.5 million (USD) approximately and earns from reality shows and social media

Apart from Baseer, celebs like Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar etc will be participating in Bigg Boss 19.

Who do you think will be his biggest competitor in Bigg Boss 19?