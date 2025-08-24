Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Nagma Mirajkar? Know All About Social Media Star & Gauahar’s Rumoured Devrani

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 has finally arrived, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The popular reality show's new season kicked off with a grand premiere on August 24, 2025. Salman Khan has returned to add his unique flair to the show. Teasers, promos, and the first look at the Bigg Boss house have heightened the anticipation for this season. Adding to the buzz is this year's intriguing theme. Bigg Boss 19 introduces 'gharwalon ki sarkar,' where contestants will wield significant power.

Bigg Boss season 19 also incorporates a political twist, dividing participants into two groups with weekly elections inside the house. The excitement surrounding these changes is evident among fans. Interestingly, the makers have meticulously planned every detail to ensure it stands out in viewers' memories. From elaborate set designs to captivating performances, every element is crafted to create an impactful start to the season. Amid this, the contestants' list has got everyone intrigued.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Nagma Mirajkar?

Nagma Mirajkar is a popular content creator who shot to fame from TikTok and later got popular on Instagram for her beauty, travel and fashion content. Besides, she is also quite popular on YouTube with more than a million subscribers. The 33 year old diva has done her M.Com, MBA, and PGDBM and started her career as a business developer before venturing into content creation.

To note, Nagma Mirajkar shares a great bond with Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan as she is rumoured to be dating the latter's brother in law (devar).

Nagma Mirajkar Net Worth

According to a report published in Leader Biography, Nagma Mirajkar enjoys a net worth of $2.5 million (USD), i.e, Rs 20.5 crores as of 2025.

Meanwhile, apart from Nagma, her rumoured beau Awez Darbar is also said to be participating in Bigg Boss 19 along with Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj etc.