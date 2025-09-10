Bigg Boss 19 Producer On Salman Khan Getting Death Threats: We’ve Beefed Up Security For His Safety

In light of multiple threats, Salman Khan's security measures for Bigg Boss 19 have been significantly increased. CEO Rishi Negi discusses the new protocols ensuring safety for contestants and crew.

Salman Khan continues his role as the host of Bigg Boss, now in its 19th season. Over the years, he has faced numerous death threats. Recently, Rishi Negi, CEO of Endemol Shine India, discussed the actor's security measures on the show's set. During an interview with The Indian Express' Screen, Negi highlighted their commitment to safety and logistics.

Enhanced Security Measures

Negi explained that due to threats against Salman Khan, security has been significantly increased over the past two and a half years. "In the last two and a half years, we have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan," he stated. The show no longer features a live audience when Salman is present. Additionally, strict protocols are in place for anyone entering the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar

The current season of Bigg Boss began a few weeks ago. So far, viewers have witnessed two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan. His hosting skills shine as he adeptly manages and guides contestants through various situations on the show.

Vigilant Hiring Practices

Negi also mentioned rigorous background checks for all hires related to the show. "For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them," he said. This ensures that only trustworthy individuals are involved in production.

Diverse Workforce

Endemol Shine India's workforce comprises about 600 people working in three shifts around the clock. Negi noted that women are well-represented within this team. He emphasised their uncompromising stance on content security and logistics as top priorities.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

This season features several celebrities including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri. As of now, no contestant has been eliminated from the house.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss continues to captivate audiences with its engaging format and diverse cast. With Salman Khan at the helm and stringent security measures in place, viewers can expect an entertaining yet safe experience throughout this season.