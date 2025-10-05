Bigg Boss 19: Rajiv Adatia: “Farah Needs To Come Back And Host A Few Episodes Of WKV!” – Speaks Up

Bigg Boss 19 has been high on energy, emotions, and drama, making it one of the most talked-about seasons in recent times. While fans are busy debating contestants and their strategies, former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia has now shared his unfiltered thoughts about the ongoing season-and his words are creating a buzz.

Rajiv, who is known for speaking his mind, took to social media and wrote: "I think Farah needs to come back and host a few episodes of WKV! Honestly! I love Salman sir, believe me I do! But the ones he needs to tell things to, he's not! Farah just needs to come in and put people back in their place... Not funny bro."

Through this statement, Rajiv not only expressed his respect for Salman Khan's iconic hosting but also highlighted how Farah Khan's style brings a refreshing twist to the show. Farah, who has hosted in the past, is loved for her candid, witty, and fearless approach-something fans often look forward to when she takes charge of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss has always been a mix of fun, drama, and life lessons, and Rajiv's words resonate with viewers who feel that different hosting styles add new flavors to the show. The thought of Farah stepping in once again has already sparked excitement among fans who enjoy her no-nonsense attitude combined with her humor.

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to surprise its audience with twists and turns, Rajiv Adatia's heartfelt opinion has added an extra layer of curiosity-will the makers actually bring Farah back for a few episodes? Fans can only wait and watch.