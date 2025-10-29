Bigg Boss 19: Rajiv Adatia Slams Body Shaming — Extends Strong Support To Ashnoor Kaur!

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 has been high on entertainment, emotions, and strong opinions. The show continues to keep the audience hooked with its drama and intense moments.

In a recent episode, housemates Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen passing remarks that came across as body shaming towards contestant Ashnoor Kaur. The incident didn't go unnoticed and soon became a major topic of discussion outside the house.

Adding to this, during a live feed, Abhishek was also seen enquiring about Ashnoor's weight - a moment that many viewers found very wrong and unnecessary.

Many celebrities including Jannat Zubair, Rohan Mehra, Sumbul Touqueer, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Angad Hasija, Rohit K Verma and Nishant Singh Malkani came forward to show their support for Ashnoor, praising her for handling the situation with grace and confidence.

Now, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has also joined the list of celebs supporting Ashnoor Kaur. He posted on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a strong message:

"Body shaming Ashnoor really?? Is that how insecure you guys are?? To body shame a girl! She has more dignity and class than all 3 of you put together! #bb19 more power to you Ashnoor!"

Rajiv's words received huge appreciation from fans, who praised him for standing up for what's right and supporting Ashnoor with honesty and class.

Ashnoor continues to earn love and respect from viewers and fellow celebs - proving that dignity always speaks louder than hate.