Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ration Task? Mridul Tiwari Slams Kuncikaa

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Ration Task Winner: Salman Khan's reality show just got better with the introduction of the nomination task. While the contestants remained in the 'slumber' mode in the first week, Mr. Khan asked them to pull up their socks and play a better game. It seems Salman's advice worked like a charm for the contestants.

WHO ARE NOMINATED FOR BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION?

September 2's episode (number 10) belonged to Mridul Tiwari as he locked horns with Kuncikaa Sadanand. The YouTuber didn't mince his words while expressing his displeasure over being nominated. While the veteran actress took a dig at him, Mridul responded by saying that Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal followed her blindly.

Zeishan Quadri noticed Mridul's fiery antics and stated that 'he was on fire'. Kuncikaa didn't like Mridul's words and the duo locked horns in a verbal spat.

Mridul lashed out at Kuncikaa, stating that he can never become his puppet. He trended on social media as the the episode premiered on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Mridul and Kuncikaa are nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination along with Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik and Awez Darbar.

WHO WILL WIN BIGG BOSS 19 RATION TASK?

Bigg Boss 19 ration task turned out to an interesting affair as the contestants showcased their talent in the show. Just when we thought that the drama was over, the makers threw a googly.

Bigg Boss organized a talent hunt, allowing the contestants to earn their weekly ration. However, there was twist in the tale. Amaal Malik was asked to write a song for two disliked contestants.

Two enemies were clubbed together as Mridul Tiwari and Kuncikaa Sadanand had to pen a script for the ration tak. Pranit More was instructed to do, what he does best- standup comedy. He had to create a stand-up act for five disliked people.

Neelam Giri perfomed the opening act, setting the stage on fire with her performance. Awez Darbar was asked to showcase his dancing skills in the closing performance. The event was hosted by Zeishan Quadri.