Bigg Boss 19 | Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Claims Of Favouring Amaal Malik: Not Everything Goes On Air

In a recent Bigg Boss 19 episode, Salman Khan addressed bias claims towards Amaal Mallik, reinforcing his commitment to impartiality while evaluating contestants based on their actions.

Actor Salman Khan, known for hosting Bigg Boss 19, recently addressed claims of bias towards contestant Amaal Mallik during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In a recent episode, Salman clarified that he has been critical of Amaal but not everything is aired. He emphasized that his remarks to Amaal are sometimes personal and not meant for public broadcast. This explanation was in response to audience perceptions from the previous week.

Salman Khan's Clarification

Salman asked the housemates who they thought he had been most critical of, and they unanimously named Amaal. Salman confirmed this, stating, "Yes, I've bashed Amaal the most, but not everything goes on air. Some of the things I've said to him are personal remarks that I wouldn't say to anyone else. This doesn't mean I'm partial towards him." He also addressed accusations of favouritism towards actress Kunickaa Sadanand.

The host further explained that his role is to guide all contestants without showing preference. He mentioned that Abhishek Bajaj has received significant praise for his performance in the house. Salman stressed that evaluations are based on contestants' actions and behaviour rather than any personal bias.

Kitchen Duty Controversy

During the episode, Salman tackled an issue regarding kitchen duties involving wildcard entrant Malti Chahar. He questioned captain Nehal Chudasama about why Malti's reluctance to perform lunch duty after a task became contentious. Salman reminded Nehal that she had previously requested to delay her own lunch duty for a gym session.

Salman also addressed Tanya Mittal's emotional reaction following feedback from Malti after her entry into the house. He questioned Tanya's emotional breakdown after being pushed into the pool during a nomination task and criticised her inconsistency.

In conclusion, Salman Khan reiterated his commitment to fairness and impartiality in guiding Bigg Boss 19 contestants. His focus remains on evaluating their actions and approach within the house rather than any personal biases or preferences.