Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Praises Mridul Tiwari On Weekend Ka Vaar For Taking A Stand For Himself

This weekend's episode of Bigg Boss brought a pleasant surprise for Mridul Tiwari as Salman Khan appreciated his improved performance and stronger presence in the game.

Just last week, Salman had pointed out that Mridul wasn't participating much and seemed less involved in the house dynamics. But this week, things changed drastically.

Mridul, who recently had a heated argument with Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal, stood his ground confidently and voiced his opinions - something that clearly didn't go unnoticed by the host.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan praised Mridul for showing growth and finally coming into his own as a contestant. The acknowledgment brought a big smile to Mridul's face, and he thanked the host for recognizing his efforts and encouraging him to do better.

Fans on social media are also lauding Mridul's transformation, noting how he's evolved from being a quiet observer to an active and assertive player in the house.

It seems Salman's earlier feedback worked as the perfect motivation for Mridul Tiwari, who is now playing the game with confidence, clarity, and conviction - and audiences are taking notice