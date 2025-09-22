Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Praises Zeishan Quadri For Playing Real & Fair In Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar brought a special moment for Bigg Boss contestant Zeishan Quadri. Host Salman Khan, known for being straightforward with the housemates, openly praised Zeishan for the way he is conducting himself inside the house.

Salman told him, "Badi hi sahi stand lete hue nazar aa rahe ho. Day by day grow kar rahe ho aap. Aap jaise hain, vaise hi apne aap ko aap dikha rahe ho." (You are seen taking the right stands. Day by day, you are growing. You are showing yourself exactly the way you are.)

These words from Salman struck a chord with not just Zeishan but also the viewers, who felt that the Gangs of Wasseypur writer is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Known for his strong one-liners, sense of humour, and sharp gameplay, Zeishan has been gaining support inside and outside the house.

Salman's praise highlighted how Zeishan has been consistent in standing up for himself and others when needed, without trying to create unnecessary drama. This also reflects his approach in the house - being real, playing fair, and not shying away from voicing his opinions.

Fans on social media were quick to react. Many said that hearing these words from Salman is proof that Zeishan is on the right path and that his journey in the house is only getting stronger.

With this validation from the host himself, Zeishan Quadri's game seems to be entering a new phase. For now, the talented actor and writer is not only entertaining but also earning respect for staying true to who he is.