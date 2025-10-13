Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Reacts To His Tiff With Arijit Singh; Says 'Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui Thi'

On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan clarified his relationship with Arijit Singh, attributing past misunderstandings to himself and confirming their friendship. The discussion addressed years of speculation following a 2014 incident and highlighted their ongoing professional collaboration.



Salman Khan has finally spoken about his much-discussed fallout with singer Arijit Singh. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman clarified that there was no real animosity between them. He admitted that the misunderstanding was on his part and confirmed that they are indeed good friends.

The incident that led to years of speculation occurred in 2014 at the Star Guild Awards. Arijit Singh, who had gained fame for "Tum Hi Ho," went on stage to accept an award. Dressed casually and visibly tired, he greeted the hosts, including Salman Khan. Salman jokingly asked if Arijit had been asleep, to which Arijit humorously replied that they had put him to sleep. The audience laughed, but Salman reportedly took offense.

Arijit's Public Apology

As rumours persisted, Arijit Singh publicly apologised to Salman in 2016 through social media. In a heartfelt message, he asked for forgiveness and explained that his comment was not intended as an insult. The post quickly went viral, with fans urging Salman to forgive him and move on from the incident.

Despite Arijit's apology, neither party addressed the issue publicly until now. On Bigg Boss 19, Salman set the record straight by acknowledging that the misunderstanding was entirely his fault. He stated, "Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi."

Speculations and Song Replacements

Following the award night incident, rumours circulated that Salman had removed Arijit's songs from several films like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Notably, "Jag Ghoomeya" from Sultan was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Arijit. These speculations fueled further discussions about their relationship.

Salman also mentioned during Bigg Boss 19 that Arijit has since sung songs for him in films like Tiger 3 and is working on another for Galwan. This statement further emphasised their amicable relationship despite past misunderstandings.

The clarification by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 has finally put an end to years of speculation regarding his relationship with Arijit Singh. By admitting his own misunderstanding and confirming their friendship, both stars can now move forward without lingering doubts or rumours.