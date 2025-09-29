Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Support For Tanya Mittal Against Trolls Melts Hearts

Bigg Boss 19 saw a very emotional moment when Salman Khan stood up for contestant Tanya Mittal. The incident happened during Weekend Ka Vaar when YouTuber Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Harsh Gujral trolled Tanya nonstop. They roasted her, cracked jokes about her lifestyle, and made her the center of their comedy.

But in the middle of all this, Salman Khan surprised everyone. He stopped the roast from going too far and showed his unconditional support to Tanya. Fans online are calling this moment "beautiful" and "unexpected," as Salman made sure Tanya did not feel alone.

Salman reminded Tanya that being talked about is also a sign of success. "You've become a celebration, a celebrity... ye sab jhelna padta hai," he told her, encouraging her to be strong.

Even though Abhishek defended the roasting by saying, "Bahar puri meme industry apne akele tabah kar rakhi hai... people love you outside, to aapko is baat pe hasna chaiye," Salman gave Tanya a powerful piece of advice: "Chaati pe chattan rakhna padta hai."

This moment touched everyone because Salman himself had faced the same kind of trolling. He earlier mentioned that people even use his name in podcasts and videos just to earn their living. "Let them do their job, but you keep your dignity," was his message.

Fans are praising Salman for being protective of Tanya and for giving her confidence at a time when she was being mocked. The Weekend Ka Vaar truly turned into a heartwarming episode.