Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan's Swag Is Unmatched As He Gears Up For An Exciting Weekend Ka Vaar



Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars, ruling the hearts of audiences across the nation and beyond. While he is one of the most loved superstars, he is also the most favourite host, having helmed one of the biggest shows, Bigg Boss. As the show currently runs in its 19th edition, Salman Khan continues to be its staple host. He always spreads his charm, and now he is back with his signature style, looking absolutely fabulous.

With Bigg Boss Season 19 thriving, Salman Khan has dropped some really stylish pictures on his social media from the sets of the show. Wearing a black coat paired with a navy-blue T-shirt and a black shirt, he exudes sheer charm. He truly stands as a superstar who owns the stage and he definitely does.

Bigg Boss is indeed one of the biggest reality shows, enjoying a massive fan base. All the success the show is witnessing today is largely because of Salman Khan. People love to see him as the host, and that is why he has been hosting the show for more than a decade now.

On the professional front, Salman Khan's lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.