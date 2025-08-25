Bigg Boss 19: Saree Crush Of India Tanya Mittal Impresses With Grand Entry

Tanya Mittal, fondly called the Saree Crush of India, has made a spectacular entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known as the pride of Gwalior, Tanya is loved across the country for her simplicity, strong values, and modern outlook.

In yesterday's episode, Tanya impressed everyone with her mix of tradition, humor, and charm. As soon as she met Salman Khan, she touched his feet, showing her deep respect and sanskaar. She also greeted everyone with a heartfelt "Jai Shree Ram," which instantly connected with the audience and highlighted her cultural roots.

Salman teased her saying, "Mujhe laga aap pure entourage ke saath aaoge lekin..." To this, Tanya quickly replied with wit, "Main sabko leke aayi hu lekin unko bahar hi rok diya," making everyone laugh.

Tanya also surprised Salman by asking him, "Saccha pyaar humesha adhoora hota hai kya?" To this, Salman jokingly replied, "Saccha pyaar kabhi hua hi nahi," leaving the housemates and audience in splits.

When asked about her favorite films, Tanya answered "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," once again proving her simple and loving personality.

Tanya entered the house with more than 500 customized sarees, nearly 50 kilos of jewelry, and even her own silver utensils and bottle. Interestingly, she is the only contestant allowed to carry her own utensils inside the Bigg Boss house. This reflects her devotion, belief system, and her deep connection with Indian traditions.

Social media has already crowned her as the symbol of today's Nari Shakti. The hashtag #TanyaMittal is trending as fans celebrate her entry and call her one of the most inspiring participants of the season.

With her blend of humor, faith, and dignity, Tanya Mittal is surely set to become one of the most talked-about and memorable contestants of Bigg Boss 19.