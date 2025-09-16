Bigg Boss 19: Shocking Double Evictions in Bigg Boss History That Left Fans Stunned

Bigg Boss 19, currently streaming on JioHotstar, is bringing non-stop drama, fights and entertainment for audiences. The show just had its 3rd Weekend Ka Vaar, where it faced its first elimination and the twist was a double elimination. But this is not the first time the house has seen such unexpected farewells. Over the years, Bigg Boss has surprised viewers with some truly unforgettable double evictions. Here's a look back at the most shocking ones:

Nagma & Natalia - Bigg Boss 19

The latest season delivered a huge shocker when Nagma and Natalia were eliminated together. Just as they were picking up momentum in the house, their sudden exit left fans stunned and housemates reeling. Natalia's journey was filled with lighthearted moments, from learning Hindi and dancing with Mridul to her candid conversations with Baseer, while Nagma had a fairytale turn when she finally got her much-awaited proposal from Awez inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. With Awez breaking down in tears and Mridul feeling adrift, their love interests walked out, making this one of the most emotional and dramatic exits of the season.

Yamini Malhotra & Edin Rose - Bigg Boss 18

Season 18 brought plenty of drama, but the eviction of Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose together was one of the biggest twists. They both came into the house as wild cards and instantly stirred things up, forming new bonds and shaking old dynamics. Right after Digvijay's eviction, the shock doubled as Yamini and Edin were suddenly evicted. They had also grown close to Kashish Kapoor, and their unexpected exit left her visibly upset.

Rinku Dhawan & Neil Bhatt - Bigg Boss 17

Fans did not see this coming as Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were shown the exit door together in a shocking double eviction. Both were strong presences and their joint elimination shifted the game completely.

Kavita Kaushik & Nishant Malkhani - Bigg Boss 14

The first double elimination of Bigg Boss 14 saw Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkhani leaving the house. It was an early-season shocker that fans still talk about for its sheer unpredictability.

Miesha Iyer &Ieshaan Sehgaal - Bigg Boss 15

After Miesha Iyer's exit, Salman Khan stunned everyone by announcing that the week would see a double eviction. Soon after, Ieshaan Sehgaal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 for receiving fewer votes. The two had discovered love in each other during their journey on the show, and their back-to-back evictions turned into one of the most emotional moments of the season. Their sudden departure not only ended a blooming romance but also left the housemates and fans equally shocked.

With double evictions shaking the house and fans on the edge of their seats, Bigg Boss proves once again that in this game, no one is ever truly safe. Every twist and turn keeps the audience guessing and coming back for more.

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.