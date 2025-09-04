Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKING TWIST: Mridul Tiwari Injured During Captaincy Task; Is Abhishek Bajaj To Be Blamed?

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Twist: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to keep the audience hooked with its interesting twists and turns. After an intriguing weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan, the new season of Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama being unfolded in the house with some major tiffs. From Farrhana Bhatt's aggressive avatar to Kunickaa Sadanand's heated argument with housemates and Tanya Mittal's breakdowns, Bigg Boss 19 has certainly left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Amid this, Bigg Boss 19 saw the sacking of Kunickaa Sadanand as a captain after a unanimous decision by the housemates. Even her immunity was given to Ashnoor Kaur. Following this, there have been endless speculations about who will be the next captain of the BB house. While Pranit More has been disqualified from the captaincy race even before the task had started, it is now going to be a tough fight for the captaincy which comes with a special immunity from nominations next week. However, the recent captaincy task left everyone shocked as one of the contestants got injured and was seen bleeding.

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured

In the recent promo, as the contestants were seen competing for the captaincy, they were supposed to run towards a machine to complete the task. While it was a tough race, things took an ugly turn after Mridul got injured in the face. Yes! Mridul was hurt on his lips and was bleeding.

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali & Abhishek Bajaj Fight

On the other hand, Baseer Ali got into an ugly fight with Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task as the latter was accused of pushing the contestants. In fact, Amaal Malik was seen falling after being allegedly pushed by Abhishek. As a result, Nehal and Baseer even demanded his disqualification from the captaincy task. Meanwhile, there have been speculations if Abhishek Bajaj hurt Mridul Tiwari accidentally during the task. While the promo suggests Abhishek didn't hurt Mridul and that the latter was injured after someone's elbow hit his face, the truth will be revealed during tonight's episode.

As of now, Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing an intense fight for survival as five contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. This includes Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Awez Darbar. It will be interesting to see who will be leaving the house in the second week.