Bigg Boss 19 Sparks: Baseer Continues To Flirt With Farrhana, Gaurav Reacts

While the housemates were discussing the shows Baseer had done, Farrhana remarked that she never wants to do Splitsvilla. The comment immediately prompted Baseer to tease her, saying, "By now, we would have been married if you had been on Splitsvilla."

The playful banter continued as Baseer complimented Farrhana, calling her "beautiful." Gaurav, curious about their past, asked whether they had known each other before entering the house. Baseer, with a mischievous smile, replied, "Of course not! If we had known each other till now, we would already have had kids."

The exchange kept the housemates laughing and blushing, showcasing a fun and flirtatious side of Baseer and Farrhana while keeping the conversation light and entertaining.

