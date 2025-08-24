Bigg Boss 19 Start Date: When Will Contestants (Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal) Join Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 19 start date: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and tighten up your seat belts as the biggest reality show on Indian television is back. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Bigg Boss.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 PREMIERE EPISODE?

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

Vuewers should brace themselves for an exciting season as the makers have planned special twists. From a political theme to a new house designed for the nineteenth season, the show is loaded with variety.

Unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 19 has more of social media influencers, who have garnered strong fan following. When it comes to television, only Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna are the top names in the show.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode? The show will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers can stream the full episode on JioHotstar if they have a paid subscription for the OTT platform.

WHEN IS BIGG BOSS 19 (HINDI) STARTING? DATE, TIMINGS

Bigg Boss 19 first episode will air on Colors channel at 10:30pm on August 24. It will premiere one and a half hours earlier on JioCinema at 9pm.

Fans can watch the premiere episode on their television, mobile phones or desktops, depending on their choice.

WHEN WILL BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS JOIN SALMAN KHAN SHOW?

Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kuncika Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, Nagma have already shot for their opening dance sequences in the show.

The Bigg Boss 19 contestants have completed their performances and interactions with Salman Khan. They have now entered the show, meaning they have already joined the BB 19 house as housemates.

There's a big twist in the tale. The contestants will be divided into two teams. Will they be willing to share their beds with each other? That's the big question. All questions will be answered during the Bigg Boss 19 (Hindi) premiere episode.