Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Appeals Fans To Help The Underprivileged On Her Birthday

Tanya Mittal, now inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, is spreading love and positivity, winning hearts with her kind nature. Loved by everyone for her compassionate personality, Tanya has once again shown her generous spirit ahead of her birthday. She shared a touching video appealing to her fans to celebrate her special day in a meaningful way - by helping others.

In the video, Tanya said, "Mai abhi se predict kar rahi hu, ham August me hai par ek mahina to mai zarur tikungi BiggBoss me to mera birthday BiggBoss me manega aur vaha se vo mujhe Dubai nahi jane denge Baklawa khane, meri yaad me agar apko aas pass Baklawa mile to zarur kha lena. Har saal mai apne Birthday par koshish karti hu jyada se jyada logo ko kapde baate, logon ko khana de, dogs ko feed kare. To mai nahi kar paungi is baar, par aaplog wait karenge. Agar mujhe sach me birthday wish karna hai, to sirf ek vyakti ko khana khilayiye ya uski help kijiye ya dogs ko feed kijiye. Sirf ek vyakti kaam kijiye to fir mai usko maan lungi ki aapne mere liye birthday wish kiya hai, kyuki bohot himmat chaiye waha pe birthday manane ke liye, pata nahi kitne log lad rahe honge, chadh rahe honge."

Known for her kind and compassionate heart, Tanya regularly helps the underprivileged and feeds stray animals. This year, though she cannot personally celebrate her birthday in her usual way, she is encouraging her fans to carry forward her message of love and generosity.

Her appeal is simple yet powerful: a real birthday wish for Tanya comes in the form of helping someone in need or feeding animals. Her fans are inspired to turn her birthday into a day of kindness, proving that small acts of love can make a big difference.

As Tanya continues her journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, she leaves behind a beautiful message: birthdays are best celebrated not with gifts, but with acts of kindness.