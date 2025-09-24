Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Gets ‘Royal Princess’ Treatment On Her Birthday Week In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 19 has turned into Tanya Mittal's celebration zone this week as the actress and entrepreneur received a royal treatment from fellow contestants during the latest episode. And fans are calling her one of the most entertaining contestants of the season!

In a lighthearted and fun segment, Tanya was pampered like a true princess inside the house. Music composer Amaal Mallik was seen feeding her food with his own hands, while actor Zeishan Quadri stepped in to make her drink water. Adding to the laughter, Shehbaz Badesha also joined the royal service and fed Tanya lovingly.

The most fun part of the moment was Tanya's look for the day. She was dressed in a bright yellow saree paired with elegant white net gloves. With her quirky sense of humor, she told the housemates that she couldn't eat because of the gloves - leaving everyone in splits.

Viewers on social media are calling the scene "iconic" and praising Tanya for bringing lightheartedness to the show. One user wrote, "This girl is carrying the entire TRP of the show on her shoulders. She is the entertainment queen." Another said, "Her princess treatment moment was pure gold, no one can match Tanya's antics."

Tanya, known for her stylish sarees and witty one-liners, has often been in the news for both her elegance and her humorous side. This birthday week episode once again proved why she remains one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

With fans dubbing her the "Entertainment Queen" and showering her with love, Tanya Mittal has once again shown that she knows how to turn even simple moments into unforgettable Bigg Boss highlights.