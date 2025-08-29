Bigg Boss 19: “Tanya Mittal Is Trying To Poison You,” Gaurav Khanna Warns Kunickka During The Captaincy Task!

Bigg Boss 19's nomination task brought forward another stormy chapter in the house when Gaurav Khanna found himself caught between his friend Kunickka and contestant Tanya. The spark of the fight began when Tanya stirred the pot, suggesting that Gaurav supported Ashnoor as captain instead of Kunickka. This remark visibly fractured the bond between Gaurav and Kunickka, leading to a heated exchange.

At one point during the task, Gaurav stood firm and asserted, "Chodunga toh main bhi nahi hoon toh main Khanna hi", making it clear that he wasn't one to step back from competition. But what turned heads was his attempt to clarify the situation with Kunickka. Gaurav calmly explained, "When you keep your point of view, you come in people's eyes." He further reminded her that he had never gone against her, instead pointing out that Tanya's words were meant to create doubt. "I didn't know you wanted to become the captain. Tanya is trying to poison you," he told Kunickka directly, defending his stand.

Later, after the fiery clash, Gaurav was seen addressing Tanya head-on. His words were sharp but measured: "Main theek hoon, main apna kaam akele kar sakta hoon." With this, he made it clear that he didn't need anyone to vouch for him, and he could manage his game independently.

The episode highlighted Gaurav's strategy for the captaincy task-assertive yet composed, defending his alliances but refusing to let instigation break his spirit. Whether this approach helps him secure the captaincy or not, one thing is certain: Gaurav is proving he won't be an easy target in Bigg Boss 19