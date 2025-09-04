Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal, Neelam & Two Contestants Break Major BB Rule; Get A Unique PUNISHMENT

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 New Twist: The latest season of Bigg Boss, now in its 19th edition, has kicked off with much excitement. The show has introduced an intriguing mix of contestants, promising a blend of drama and camaraderie right from the start. This season's theme is "gharwalon ki sarkaar," featuring 16 participants vying for the coveted winner's trophy. The lineup includes singers, reality TV stars, actors, and social media influencers, each adding their unique flair to the competition. Among the contestants, Tanya Mittal stands out as a prominent figure.

Known for her spiritual social media influence, Tanya boasts a significant following on Instagram. Her participation in Bigg Boss 19 has only amplified her popularity. Whether it's her opulent lifestyle outside the house or her challenges within it, Tanya's presence is hard to ignore. Her fashion choices on the show have also been a topic of discussion. However, Tanya is now making headlines for one of the shocking reasons as she has been punished by Bigg Boss for breaking a major rule.

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal & 3 Contestants Break Rule

As per a viral tweet, Tanya Mittal along with Neelam Giri, Amaal Malik and Zeishan Quadri were caught sleeping in the afternoon. While this results to breaking a major rule of Bigg Boss house, Bigg Boss stated, "Iss baar gharwalo ki sarkaar hai lekin main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab abhi bhi mera hi game khel rahe hain".

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri & Others Punished

As a result, Bigg Boss 19 came with an unusual punishment for the four contestants. "As punishment, Bigg Boss ordered bedroom lights to be switched off for 30 min & asked them to "sleep as much as they can," the tweet read. Getting a chance to take a nap during afternoon is definitely an unusual punishment for the contestants.

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal has been nominated for elimination for the second consecutive week. To note, she has been nominated this week along with Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Armaan Malik, and Kunickaa Sadanand are also up for elimination. The audience is keen to see if Tanya can avoid being voted out this time as well.