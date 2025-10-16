Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Her Journey, Silences Trolls Who Called Her A Liar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Tanya Mittal finally opened up about her personal and professional life - a moment that not only touched hearts but also cleared many misunderstandings about her.

For months, Tanya has been ruthlessly trolled online, accused of "faking" her background and "lying" about her spiritual lifestyle. Many social media users questioned how she could move from pageants and glamour to promoting temples and wearing sarees. But after her emotional revelation on the show, it's clear that everything she said was true.

Tanya shared, "I should not say that I struggled, I should rather say that I am blessed. Main jo rupaye kamati hun woh mere Papa lete nahin hai, toh main bas apne khane peene ki chijon ko lekar apne aap ko princess treatment deti hun. Coffee peene Agra chali jaati hun, dal khaane Delhi."

She went on to reveal that she started her business nine years ago and began creating temple-related content only eight months back. "Main 8 mahine se mobile se content bana rahi hun mandir me jaake ki chalo ispe family objection nahi uthaayegi. Aisa nahi hai mera mann nahi hai dress peheneka, mera bhi mann karta hai."

When asked about her clothes in the past during pageantry, Tanya said, "Main pehle se western pehenti thi, 2018 mein. Main first thodi aayi thi, Miss Tourism Universe main nahi bani thi, lekin mera ek sapna tha - maine ramp pe chal liya, at the age of 22-23."

Fans are calling it her most honest moment yet, proving that Tanya's story was never fake- just misunderstood.