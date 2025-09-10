Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Pens Shayari For Her Exes, Sparks Wild Card Speculation

In the Bigg Boss 19 house, love, laughter, and shayari took center stage when Shahbaz playfully grilled Tanya about her dating history. What began as a light-hearted chat soon turned into a quirky revelation from Tanya.

Tanya, candid as ever, confessed to having two ex-boyfriends, but it was her poetic spin that stole the spotlight. Dropping a witty shayari about one of her exes - "Puri duniya ne kaha woh mere liye layak nahi hai, sach bataun toh uske jaisa puri duniya mein koi vidhayak nahi hai" - she left her housemates in splits. Shahbaz, quick to catch the drift, asked if the mysterious ex was a politician. Tanya didn't hesitate before declaring she's only interested in marrying politicians.

The conversation turned even juicier when Tanya revealed another poetic secret: "Aaj bhi chup chup ke woh merse milne ata hai, Aaine mein jisse tum dekhte ho woh mera nahi uska chehra ata hai." Cue the housemates teasing her about the possibility of her ex entering the house as a wild card contestant!

Not one to be left out, Farrhana joined in the fun, cheekily putting out her wishlist for a potential wild card suitor. With a clear "no" to politicians and doctors, she quipped, "Except for Politicians and Doctors, kuch bhi chalega, bas 4 qualities ho - understanding, height lambi, beard ho, aur funny ho."

