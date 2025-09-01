Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Break Up Reason Will Leave You SHOCKED; Recalls ‘Usne Mujhe Isliye Choda Kyunki…’

Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Break Up Reason: Bigg Boss 19 has started with a bang and with the interesting line up of contestants entering the BB house, the new season of the popular reality show has been witnessing a lot of drama and a lot of friendship in the first week itself. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 is here with the theme gharwalon ki sarkaar and has 16 contestants in the house who are fighting for the winner's trophy. From singer to reality tv stars, actors to social media influencers, Bigg Boss 19 has brought together celebs from different fields and each one of them has been bringing a different flavour to the game

Among all the contestants, Tanya Mittal has emerged as one of the most talked about contestants of the show. For the uninitiated, Tanya is a spiritual social media influencer who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs eyeballs for her impressive style statements. In fact, ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 19, she has become one of the most popular contestants in the house. Be it her lavish life outside the house, her struggles inside the BB house or fashion statements on the show, Tanya has definitely got the tongues wagging.

Tanya Mittal Break Up Reason Revealed

And now, Tanya Mittal is making headlines for her love life lately as fans have been quite curious to know about her personal life and her boyfriend. Interestingly, we have got our hands on Tanya's viral video wherein she spoke about her break up. In her conversation with Rishi-Ka Podcast, Tanya revealed that she broke up in 2018 and also revealed the shocking reason for her break up. "Mera break up hua tha 2018 me. usne mujhe isliye chod diya kyunki main itni sundar nhi thi. To use badi to koi baat hi nahi ho sakti. Main apni padhai chod ke aayi thi college se, toh meri family toh already against thi. Vaise hi ghar me ek ek din kaatna mushkil ho raha tha. mujhe aisa lagta tha ki duniya me koi saath ni dega to ye dega and kuch bhi nahi kar payi to isse shadi kar lungi and we will be together. At least I'll be a good wife. But usne bhi break up kar liya ki aap sundar nahi dikhte," Tanya stated.

Tanya Mittal In Danger On Bigg Boss 19 Week 2

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal, who was nominated for elimination in the first week, has once again been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 19 for the second week as well. She has been nominated along with Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Armaan Malik and Kunickaa Sadanand. It will be interesting to see if Tanya will be able to survive the elimination this week.